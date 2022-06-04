Orchid Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.73 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $89.65 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001693 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

