Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to report sales of $329.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.58 million and the highest is $332.90 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $265.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $94.51. 125,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,586. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

