Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Barclays

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.49) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.99) to GBX 710 ($8.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

LON:ONT opened at GBX 307.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.31). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -13.43.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker bought 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £35,041.12 ($44,333.40). Also, insider Sarah Gordon Wild bought 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,801.86 ($63,008.43). Insiders acquired 38,005 shares of company stock worth $13,542,700 in the last three months.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

