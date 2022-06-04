PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

