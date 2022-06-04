PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.21)-$(0.17) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $364-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.36 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.58.

NYSE PD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

