Pallapay (PALLA) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $214,416.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pallapay has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.27 or 0.04456076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00416933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

