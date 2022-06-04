Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Palomar is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, and renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Palomar estimates adjusted net income between $80 million and $85 million in 2022. Shares of Palomar have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, the company strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, escalating expenses can strain margin expansion.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

