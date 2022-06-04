PancakeSwap Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $701.41 million and approximately $63.15 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00014308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 299,188,403 coins and its circulating supply is 164,782,548 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

