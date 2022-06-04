Parachute Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,847.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $340,521.15 and $84,847.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

