Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.36. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.38 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

