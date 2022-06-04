PDT Partners LLC Acquires 22,504 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Dropbox by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Dropbox by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 320,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,156 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

DBX opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.