PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGPI stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

