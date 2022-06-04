PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearfield by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,260,000 after acquiring an additional 154,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $916.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 30.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Profile (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.