PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Moody’s by 187.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Natixis increased its stake in Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $285.28 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.24 and a 200-day moving average of $342.01.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

