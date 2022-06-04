Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of PEAR opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

