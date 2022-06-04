PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,092,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,007.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,607,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

