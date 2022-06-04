Pendle Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $806,258.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00904575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00433507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031409 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

