Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($14.17) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,140.29 ($14.43).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,060.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,092.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.06. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 712.33 ($9.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($16.89).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26.83 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

