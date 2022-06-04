pEOS Market Cap Hits $561,775.80 (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $561,775.80 and $10.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01350431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00411629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000267 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.