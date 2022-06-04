Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

RI stock opened at €182.35 ($196.08) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €190.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €195.85.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

