Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.08

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.08 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 145.20 ($1.84). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 141.90 ($1.80), with a volume of 1,791,204 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFC shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £739.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.20.

In other news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($8,108.65). Also, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,349.95).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.