Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.

Photronics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 779,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,706. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Photronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $43,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,003.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,481 shares of company stock valued at $297,716. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Photronics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

