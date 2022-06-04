Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PDO opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 13,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

