Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Shares of PDO opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 13,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.