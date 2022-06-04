Piper Sandler Downgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

