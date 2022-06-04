Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $172.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

