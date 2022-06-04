PIXEL Price Hits $0.0016 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $882,123.05 and $1,290.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,833.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00627404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00187381 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.