PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.80. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

