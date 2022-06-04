Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $98.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $93,706.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,483. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $99.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

