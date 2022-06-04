Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $410.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $39.41.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.