Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $410.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $39.41.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
