Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 86,300 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1,369.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU opened at $85.86 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

