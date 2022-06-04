Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 349,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

