Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 95,495 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

NYSE:EMN opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $129.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

