Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.84 Million Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,407 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.88% of G-III Apparel Group worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

