Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1,272.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

