Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.33.

Shares of KNSL opened at $232.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.27 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

