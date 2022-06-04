Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 68,200 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.