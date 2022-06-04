Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 80,500 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,099,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,072,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,129,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

