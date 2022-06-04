Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $11.14 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

