Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 7,443 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

