Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $276,000 in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $564.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

