Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $200,000 Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

