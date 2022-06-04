Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SLM by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.35 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

