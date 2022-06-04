Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.54 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

