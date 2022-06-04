Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 18,113 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fisker were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $3,933,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fisker by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after buying an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Fisker stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

