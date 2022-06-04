Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,470 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

