Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCOM. Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

PCOM stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.34 million, a P/E ratio of 176.07 and a beta of 1.40. Points.com has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Points.com in the 1st quarter worth $13,354,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Points.com by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Points.com by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Points.com in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Points.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

