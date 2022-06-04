Polkadot (DOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $345.16 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and $345.16 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.28 or 0.00031314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

