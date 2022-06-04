Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.82.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $863.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,313,693 shares of company stock worth $25,513,709.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.