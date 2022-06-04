Prometeus Price Reaches $4.49 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $73.83 million and $2.01 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00015109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,703.90 or 0.99992410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

