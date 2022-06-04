PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE PRO opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. PROS has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The business had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,211.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PROS by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 34.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 137.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

